Having A Ball

Came to the beach to capture the milkway during new moon. Brought the orb tool along and we had some fun. It had been so long since I used it that it took me awhile to spin it right. It hurts when you hit yourself. LOL With new moon happening on a Tuesday and not the weekend Donna and I where alone with one other lovely photographer shooting the Nature Shack at the park. Weekends are so crowded with photographers it's hard to get a shot without them in it and everyone using flashlights and arriving in their cars ruins so many captures. We enjoyed the solitude.