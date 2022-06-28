Previous
Having A Ball by lesip
159 / 365

Having A Ball

Came to the beach to capture the milkway during new moon. Brought the orb tool along and we had some fun. It had been so long since I used it that it took me awhile to spin it right. It hurts when you hit yourself. LOL With new moon happening on a Tuesday and not the weekend Donna and I where alone with one other lovely photographer shooting the Nature Shack at the park. Weekends are so crowded with photographers it's hard to get a shot without them in it and everyone using flashlights and arriving in their cars ruins so many captures. We enjoyed the solitude.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
43% complete

Renee Salamon ace
Love it, looks like you had fun
June 29th, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
June 29th, 2022  
