Photoshoot At The Zoo by lesip
Photoshoot At The Zoo

The Smithsonian National Zoo has halloween skeleton scene set up all over the zoo. Bones was so excited, it was like a big family reunion. LOL
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
Oh my goodness! The two of you must have fit right in! Excellent
October 18th, 2022  
