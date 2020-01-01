Sign up
How Was Your Day ?
Started the year off with a hike around the lake at the park. Lots of people had the same idea with the weather being so nice.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Leslie
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
1
Tags
sunset
Simply Amanda
Today was perfect outdoor weather! Great capture of it!
January 2nd, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful!
January 2nd, 2020
