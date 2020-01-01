Previous
How Was Your Day ? by lesip
1 / 365

How Was Your Day ?

Started the year off with a hike around the lake at the park. Lots of people had the same idea with the weather being so nice.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Leslie

Leslie
@lesip
Simply Amanda
Today was perfect outdoor weather! Great capture of it!
January 2nd, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful!
January 2nd, 2020  
