Worm Moon by lesip
49 / 365

Worm Moon

The March full moon is also known as the worm moon, because it coincides with the time of year when earthworms begin to emerge from the thawing soils. Funny how it was a sunny clear blue sky day till about 4pm when the clouds started to roll on in.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Leslie

@lesip
Photo Details

