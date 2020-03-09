Sign up
49 / 365
Worm Moon
The March full moon is also known as the worm moon, because it coincides with the time of year when earthworms begin to emerge from the thawing soils. Funny how it was a sunny clear blue sky day till about 4pm when the clouds started to roll on in.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3494
photos
191
followers
96
following
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Tags
full-moon
365 Project
close