Social Distancing
On todays walk I picked a dandelion and came home and played. One persons weed is another persons flower.....
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4
1
Year 9
NIKON D750
23rd April 2020 11:18am
dandelion
closeup
symmetry
katy
ace
This is superb! I have been wanting to use a dandelion but this one shames me so I probably won't try! Fabullous detail!
April 24th, 2020
