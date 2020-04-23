Previous
Next
Social Distancing by lesip
92 / 365

Social Distancing

On todays walk I picked a dandelion and came home and played. One persons weed is another persons flower.....
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
This is superb! I have been wanting to use a dandelion but this one shames me so I probably won't try! Fabullous detail!
April 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise