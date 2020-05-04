Previous
Pandemic May The 4TH by lesip
103 / 365

Pandemic May The 4TH

Wear the mask ... Protect the force .......

Hope to have fun with my new message board. Ordered on-line from Target. If you have their Red Card delivery is free.

My brother in law sent me a text with a picture of my sister Lisa eating mexican at their favorite restaurant . Texas (Houston) opened dine in yesterday. We are still stay at home in Maryland.
Photo Details

katy ace
I knew I could rely on you to to something clever with your tribute and you did not diasappoint. Love it.
When the cases spike up again from people getting out too soon you will be glad you are still staying home
May 4th, 2020  
