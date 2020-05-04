Sign up
Previous
Next
103 / 365
Pandemic May The 4TH
Wear the mask ... Protect the force .......
Hope to have fun with my new message board. Ordered on-line from Target. If you have their Red Card delivery is free.
My brother in law sent me a text with a picture of my sister Lisa eating mexican at their favorite restaurant . Texas (Houston) opened dine in yesterday. We are still stay at home in Maryland.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
1
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3549
photos
196
followers
97
following
28% complete
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd May 2020 4:53pm
katy
ace
I knew I could rely on you to to something clever with your tribute and you did not diasappoint. Love it.
When the cases spike up again from people getting out too soon you will be glad you are still staying home
May 4th, 2020
