113 / 365
I Lie
While a good part of the state of Maryland opened today in stage 1 at 5pm, Montgomery County was not included. Apparently our numbers are too high so we wait.
# Just don't track my phone .... LOL
15th May 2020
15th May 20
2
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3559
photos
197
followers
98
following
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
15th May 2020 6:17pm
sign
selfie
stay at home
cover-19
Cathy
ace
Good way to document these times we are living in. And don't track my phone either.
May 16th, 2020
katy
ace
I know it is frustrating but it should be worth the wait! You be careful!
Clever photo to illustrate the tension!
May 16th, 2020
