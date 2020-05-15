Previous
I Lie by lesip
I Lie

While a good part of the state of Maryland opened today in stage 1 at 5pm, Montgomery County was not included. Apparently our numbers are too high so we wait.
# Just don't track my phone .... LOL
Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Cathy ace
Good way to document these times we are living in. And don't track my phone either.
May 16th, 2020  
katy ace
I know it is frustrating but it should be worth the wait! You be careful!
Clever photo to illustrate the tension!
May 16th, 2020  
