Previous
Next
161 / 365
Raising Babies
From yesterday mornings wake up call. I would say the fawns are about a month old now. When I had hoped to see a fawn this summer I never thought I'd be so lucky to have them return daily.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
1
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3610
photos
199
followers
99
following
View this month »
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th July 2020 6:54am
Tags
raccoon
,
doe
,
fawn
katy
ace
Aren’t you the clever one to get the raccoons AND the fawns in one photo?! FAV
July 9th, 2020
