Raising Babies by lesip
Raising Babies

From yesterday mornings wake up call. I would say the fawns are about a month old now. When I had hoped to see a fawn this summer I never thought I'd be so lucky to have them return daily.

8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Leslie

@lesip
Leslie
katy ace
Aren’t you the clever one to get the raccoons AND the fawns in one photo?! FAV
July 9th, 2020  
