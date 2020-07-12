Sign up
Never Ending Saga
Four months, who would have ever thought. Although things have gotten better it’s still a gamble going out.
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3614
photos
201
followers
99
following
Year 9
iPhone 11 Pro
11th July 2020 10:36am
sign
,
cars
,
highway
,
travel
Diana
ace
Amazing that they warn you on national roads, 6 ft is much more than required here?
July 13th, 2020
