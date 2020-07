The Full Bloom Show

It's been 6 days since my last visit . The field has been transformed into a field of dancing yellow petals. Getting out with my camera is the best stress reliever I have and boy do I need it. This one was taken with my phone. It does an amazing job with low light. I put the camera on the tripod and used the timer function. Now to look at my camera photos. Happy Hump Day !!!!