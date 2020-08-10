Previous
Photos On My Mind by lesip
193 / 365

Photos On My Mind

My favorite type of selfie . Faceless 😊
10th August 2020

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

DawnLouise
Love this!
August 11th, 2020  
