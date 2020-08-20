Sign up
203 / 365
Cloudy Nights
You don’t always get what you hope for but there’s always a picture to capture and another day to try.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3653
photos
196
followers
98
following
View this month »
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Tags
assateague national park
