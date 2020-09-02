Sign up
Cicada Crossing
Well at least it’s not a slug 🤣🤣 you just never know what will cross our path on our morning walks.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3666
photos
196
followers
98
following
Tags
big
,
yikes
,
cicada
katy
ace
Fantastic detail. l will be expecting a snake next! ;~}
September 3rd, 2020
