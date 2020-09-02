Previous
Cicada Crossing by lesip
Cicada Crossing

Well at least it’s not a slug 🤣🤣 you just never know what will cross our path on our morning walks.
2nd September 2020

Leslie

@lesip
katy ace
Fantastic detail. l will be expecting a snake next! ;~}
September 3rd, 2020  
