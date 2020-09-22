Sign up
Previous
Next
228 / 365
Autumnal Equinox
“If a year was tucked inside of a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour."
Victoria Erickson
I eagerly wait for the magic hour to unfold in the weeks to come. I love all four seasons but the most colorful of all is Fall.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
2
4
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3679
photos
198
followers
98
following
62% complete
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
3
2
4
Year 9
NIKON D750
22nd September 2020 4:05pm
Public
selfie
,
fall begins
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Such an excellent self-portrait; wonder tones and colors, pose, composition. Fav!!
September 22nd, 2020
KV
ace
Lovely... nice pose and lovely quote.
September 22nd, 2020
