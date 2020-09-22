Previous
Autumnal Equinox by lesip
228 / 365

Autumnal Equinox

“If a year was tucked inside of a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour."
Victoria Erickson

I eagerly wait for the magic hour to unfold in the weeks to come. I love all four seasons but the most colorful of all is Fall.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

Denise (lyndemc) ace
Such an excellent self-portrait; wonder tones and colors, pose, composition. Fav!!
September 22nd, 2020  
KV ace
Lovely... nice pose and lovely quote.
September 22nd, 2020  
