Fall Is Falling by lesip
233 / 365

Fall Is Falling

Our morning walking is getting a little colorful😊 ...
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Lin ace
Love this - happy Fall, ya'll
September 30th, 2020  
katy ace
So beautiful! I only dream about leaves this color. Perfect photo, Leslie.
September 30th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Crimson and grey - a beautiful contrast!
September 30th, 2020  
