It’s A Beautiful Morning by lesip
236 / 365

It’s A Beautiful Morning

This years Kelby’s World Wide Photo Walk is a self guided walk but I asked Rebecca to come along. You had to pick a location that was on last years walk so Old Town Ellicott City here we come.

Arrived at 8am before the town and woke up and left at 9am. Walk accomplished 😊
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Diana ace
Love your selfie, especially your mask! Sounds as if you had a great hour.
October 3rd, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
I like your mask too! Great photo, nice day for a walk!
October 3rd, 2020  
