236 / 365
It’s A Beautiful Morning
This years Kelby’s World Wide Photo Walk is a self guided walk but I asked Rebecca to come along. You had to pick a location that was on last years walk so Old Town Ellicott City here we come.
Arrived at 8am before the town and woke up and left at 9am. Walk accomplished 😊
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3689
photos
196
followers
97
following
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
231
232
233
234
921
235
922
236
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Year 9
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
3rd October 2020 7:49am
camera
,
selfie
,
wwpw
,
wwpw2020
Diana
ace
Love your selfie, especially your mask! Sounds as if you had a great hour.
October 3rd, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
I like your mask too! Great photo, nice day for a walk!
October 3rd, 2020
