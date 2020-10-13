Previous
Fall In A Ball by lesip
Fall In A Ball

A visit to Black Hills to check out the fall colors. Not peak yet although some trees are past peak and leafless. Need some cooler nights and less wind please.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Leslie
Esther Rosenberg ace
Perfect composition inside the ball, great colors and POV.
October 14th, 2020  
summerfield ace
this is pretty enough but what intrigues me is that the image in the ball is not inverted, nor is the ball. hmmmm....interesting!
October 14th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very nice
October 14th, 2020  
Leslie ace
@summerfield I flipped the ball in photoshop elements . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9uC92cippw&t=212s
October 14th, 2020  
