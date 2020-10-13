Sign up
Fall In A Ball
A visit to Black Hills to check out the fall colors. Not peak yet although some trees are past peak and leafless. Need some cooler nights and less wind please.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3709
photos
195
followers
97
following
Tags
leaf
,
trees
,
park
,
rock
,
fall
,
lens ball
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Perfect composition inside the ball, great colors and POV.
October 14th, 2020
summerfield
ace
this is pretty enough but what intrigues me is that the image in the ball is not inverted, nor is the ball. hmmmm....interesting!
October 14th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very nice
October 14th, 2020
Leslie
ace
@summerfield
I flipped the ball in photoshop elements .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9uC92cippw&t=212s
October 14th, 2020
