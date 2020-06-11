Previous
Next
On This Day 2011 by lifeat60degrees
5 / 365

On This Day 2011

Six little terns are we.

Enjoying some freshwater at Scatness at the southern tip of the Islands.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely shot!
June 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise