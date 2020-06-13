Previous
On This Day 2015 by lifeat60degrees
7 / 365

On This Day 2015

Time for a car to head to Fair Isle. The only way is on the Good Shepherd with the trusty crane lifting it aboard and then an approximate 2 hour trip to the Isle.
A sight I've missed seeing during lockdown.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
