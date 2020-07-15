On This Day 2012

Sign up
Yellow Flag, Yellow Iris or as it is known here Seggi-flooer. Wild flower identification is difficult with the same flower having different names in different locations. Even within Shetland there are different names.
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
iris
,
shetland
,
sandwick
