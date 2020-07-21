Sign up
On This Day 2016
The views around Sumburgh Head at the southern end of Shetland have been the subject of a good many of my photos over the past 10 years. Anytime of day anytime of year it is worth a visit.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
4152
photos
154
followers
45
following
2
10 Years of Daily Photos
Canon EOS 6D
21st July 2016 8:13pm
shetland
sumburgh
