Previous
Next
On This Day 2011 by lifeat60degrees
88 / 365

On This Day 2011

Shetland's favourite Tall Ship is the Statsraad Lehmkuhl from Bergen. It usually visits six times a year and was in fact due in today but is no longer visiting. Still showing as due two more times in September but I'm beginning to doubt it.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise