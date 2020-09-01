Sign up
On This Day 2011
Shetland's favourite Tall Ship is the Statsraad Lehmkuhl from Bergen. It usually visits six times a year and was in fact due in today but is no longer visiting. Still showing as due two more times in September but I'm beginning to doubt it.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4296
photos
156
followers
42
following
24% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 500D
Taken
1st September 2011 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tallship
,
shetland
,
lerwick
,
statsraad lehmkuhl
