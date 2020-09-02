Sign up
Previous
Next
89 / 365
In This Day 2017
During my many wanderings around the Shetland countryside I wonder what the place would be like with no fences.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4300
photos
156
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
2nd September 2017 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Margo
ace
This is an excellent shot of rust & a fence fitting?
September 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
