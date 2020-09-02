Previous
In This Day 2017
89 / 365

In This Day 2017

During my many wanderings around the Shetland countryside I wonder what the place would be like with no fences.
2nd September 2020

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Margo
This is an excellent shot of rust & a fence fitting?
September 2nd, 2020  
