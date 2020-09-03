Previous
On This Day 2011 by lifeat60degrees
On This Day 2011

If you walk off-road in Shetland you will always come across remains of some old crofting community. Some you think why and some you wonder why they were ever in that location in the first place.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
This is very reminiscent of certain Native American cultures. Quite fascinating!
September 3rd, 2020  
Margo ace
Some really nice stone work in the chimney. /guess they are quite remote!
September 3rd, 2020  
