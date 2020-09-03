Sign up
90 / 365
On This Day 2011
If you walk off-road in Shetland you will always come across remains of some old crofting community. Some you think why and some you wonder why they were ever in that location in the first place.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
This is very reminiscent of certain Native American cultures. Quite fascinating!
September 3rd, 2020
Margo
ace
Some really nice stone work in the chimney. /guess they are quite remote!
September 3rd, 2020
