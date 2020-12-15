Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
193 / 365
On This Day 2012
Being such a narrow island flooding is not generally a problem but with a high tide and favourable wind direction that can all change.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4640
photos
160
followers
42
following
52% complete
View this month »
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Latest from all albums
191
1438
904
1439
905
2102
192
193
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 500D
Taken
15th December 2012 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flood
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close