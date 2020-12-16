Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
194 / 365
On This Day 2019
There is something about the pre-dawn light especially in winter.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4643
photos
160
followers
42
following
53% complete
View this month »
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
Latest from all albums
1439
905
2102
192
193
1440
2103
194
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Taken
16th December 2019 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
virkie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close