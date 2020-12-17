Sign up
195 / 365
On This Day 2016
A good thick wooly jumper is often required at this time of year.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4646
photos
160
followers
42
following
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
1439
193
1440
2103
194
2104
906
195
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th December 2016 12:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
sheep.
,
spiggie
,
peerie voe
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic. A very Shetland shot!
December 17th, 2020
