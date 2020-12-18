Previous
On This Day 2013 by lifeat60degrees
196 / 365

On This Day 2013

The street lights on Commercial Street can be on most of the day at this time of year.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Maggiemae ace
You choose the best scenes - this is dark, historic but holds hope with the street light!
December 18th, 2020  
