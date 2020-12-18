Sign up
196 / 365
On This Day 2013
The street lights on Commercial Street can be on most of the day at this time of year.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4650
photos
161
followers
42
following
53% complete
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
194
2104
906
195
1441
907
2105
196
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th December 2013 11:51am
Tags
light
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Maggiemae
ace
You choose the best scenes - this is dark, historic but holds hope with the street light!
December 18th, 2020
