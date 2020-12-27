Previous
Next
On This Day 2014 by lifeat60degrees
205 / 365

On This Day 2014

On calm winter days the Pool of Virkie captures all the light especially at high tide. This was around 10 minutes after sunset.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise