205 / 365
On This Day 2014
On calm winter days the Pool of Virkie captures all the light especially at high tide. This was around 10 minutes after sunset.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Canon EOS 6D
27th December 2014 3:03pm
Tags
shetland
sumburgh
virkie
