On This Day 2015 by lifeat60degrees
241 / 365

On This Day 2015

Looking down the 60 Degree North line of latitude which passes through our house. I suppose more correctly our house sits on the 60° line of latitude.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Maggiemae ace
I wonder if this scene has changed since then, Lovely shadows and long light. The houses all look strong and able to withstand severe weather!
February 1st, 2021  
Richard Lewis ace
@maggiemae Two more houses nearby us and a scheme of 12 currently under construction in one of the fields near the top of the scene.
February 1st, 2021  
