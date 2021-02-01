Sign up
241 / 365
On This Day 2015
Looking down the 60 Degree North line of latitude which passes through our house. I suppose more correctly our house sits on the 60° line of latitude.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
60°
Maggiemae
I wonder if this scene has changed since then, Lovely shadows and long light. The houses all look strong and able to withstand severe weather!
February 1st, 2021
Richard Lewis
@maggiemae
Two more houses nearby us and a scheme of 12 currently under construction in one of the fields near the top of the scene.
February 1st, 2021
