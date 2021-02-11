Previous
On This Day 2017 by lifeat60degrees
251 / 365

On This Day 2017

It's great to be in the hills when the weather is like this.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Andy Wood ace
Lovely landscape Richard. Leading lines and a big sky.
February 11th, 2021  
