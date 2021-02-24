Sign up
264 / 365
On This Day 2020
Sumburgh Head is another of those places in Shetland where it is a joy to walk at anytime of year.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4865
photos
177
followers
45
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th February 2020 10:51am
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
Issi Bannerman
ace
Just beautiful.
February 24th, 2021
