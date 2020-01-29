Sign up
Photo 1782
Pool of Virkie
If it's January and it's dry and there is no wind just get out there for a walk.
Lovely day for a wander around the delights of the South Mainland at Sumburgh.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3711
photos
150
followers
42
following
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
virkie
Nadezhda
Peace and quiet! Golden sky, Golden mirror of water.
January 29th, 2020
