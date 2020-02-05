Previous
Trig Point in the Mist by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1789

Trig Point in the Mist

The Veester Trig Point appearing out of the mist as I was (successfully) searching for my lost hat from yesterday. Not as clear as yesterday and a lot windier.
Trig Point 257 metres above sea level but at my age I prefer 843 feet.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

