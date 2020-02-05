Sign up
Trig Point in the Mist
The Veester Trig Point appearing out of the mist as I was (successfully) searching for my lost hat from yesterday. Not as clear as yesterday and a lot windier.
Trig Point 257 metres above sea level but at my age I prefer 843 feet.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
trigpoint
