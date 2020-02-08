Previous
Next
Long Tailed Duck by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1792

Long Tailed Duck

With the wind picking up nicely the Long Tailed Ducks have moved to a slightly more sheltered voe. Good numbers quite close in to shore as well. Known as Calloo it is a winter visitor.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
490% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise