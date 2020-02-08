Sign up
Photo 1792
Long Tailed Duck
With the wind picking up nicely the Long Tailed Ducks have moved to a slightly more sheltered voe. Good numbers quite close in to shore as well. Known as Calloo it is a winter visitor.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
shetland
,
longtailed
,
sumburgh
,
grutness
