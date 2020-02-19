Previous
The Bridge is Drier by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1803

The Bridge is Drier

Despite my advice Ava decided walking through the burn was the preferred method to get to the other side.

I, on the other hand, went over the bridge.

Lovely day "a day between weathers" as they say as we await the gales later and on into the weekend with more ferry disruption promised.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
