Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1884
De-icing Required
Snow showers, some prolonged, but not enough to lie but enough to freeze over the bird bath that, considering the amount of free standing water in the area is used on a regular basis.
Bitterly cold day with the feel like temperature around -5 degrees for a while.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3935
photos
150
followers
44
following
516% complete
View this month »
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
Latest from all albums
1242
1243
1882
805
1244
1883
1245
1884
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
10th May 2020 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birdbath
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close