De-icing Required by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1884

De-icing Required

Snow showers, some prolonged, but not enough to lie but enough to freeze over the bird bath that, considering the amount of free standing water in the area is used on a regular basis.

Bitterly cold day with the feel like temperature around -5 degrees for a while.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Photo Details

