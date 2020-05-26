Sign up
Photo 1900
A Touch of Blue
A cold, sunny, windy day but even in Shetland you can find a small sheltered spot where there are some trees to provide shelter.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
