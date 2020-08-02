Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1968
Temporary Road Closure
Sheep Moving Sunday it would appear. I happened across the same farmer three times on my morning walk moving sheep from one field to another.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
2nd August 2020 11:42am
Tags
sheep
,
shetland
,
sandwick
