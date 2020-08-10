John Leask & Son

For all my 40 years in Shetland seeing a John Leask & Son bus has been an everyday occurrence. In fact since moving to our current house we see them pass our driveway as in this shot a dozen times a day. Back in 1980 the first person I spoke to in Shetland was a John Leask & Son taxi driver. They had a very busy travel agency at that time as well. Sadly the time is approaching fast when they will be no more. This is the last week of them providing bus services in the Isles as they have lost out on the latest round of tendering for the runs they do as well as school contracts. With COVID decimating the cruise ship visitors they have lost out on that income as well and with the partners looking to retire the famous JLS registrations will be no more. They provided a great service all these years and will be a miss.