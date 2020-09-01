Sign up
Photo 1998
Old & New
Another lovely day but with a sense that there is a change-a-coming. Gales forecast tomorrow with gust of 50+ mph for much of the day but no rain forecast until early evening.
One of the Museum buildings at Hay's Dock, then Mareel the Music and Cinema venue and North Ness Business Park on the far left.
1st September 2020
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
