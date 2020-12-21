Previous
Next
Moment of Solstice by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2109

Moment of Solstice

Depending which webpage you look at the moment of Solstice was at 10.02 GMT this morning. Next psychological moment will be the day when sunrise is before 9.00 and sunset after 15.00.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
577% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise