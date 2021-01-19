Previous
Clickimin by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2138

Clickimin

Another glorious January day, after a heavy shower around 10.30, took us back to Lerwick and a walk around town.

Looking over the south end of Clickimin Loch towards the Broch with the Westerloch houses in the background.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Corinne C
Beautiful reflections and I love the various layers in this pic.
January 19th, 2021  
