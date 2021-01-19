Sign up
Photo 2138
Clickimin
Another glorious January day, after a heavy shower around 10.30, took us back to Lerwick and a walk around town.
Looking over the south end of Clickimin Loch towards the Broch with the Westerloch houses in the background.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4752
photos
173
followers
45
following
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
226
918
2137
1466
227
228
919
2138
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
19th January 2021 11:58am
Tags
shetland
,
broch
,
lerwick
,
clickimin
,
westerloch
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful reflections and I love the various layers in this pic.
January 19th, 2021
