Photo 2301
With Aunite Becca
I don't normally post family photos but couldn't resist this one of our daughter with our grand-daughter as they took a break in the wedding preparations. Pippa-Mae is a flower girl tomorrow so fingers crossed everything goes to plan.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
