Stovesbrake by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2300

Stovesbrake

Our neighbour's ground is full of yellow at the moment. The grass here only gets one cut a year so we have this yellow for a lot longer than most places.

Fingers crossed that this weather continues for at least another couple of days.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Cathy Donohoue ace
I love this one.
June 30th, 2021  
