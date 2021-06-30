Sign up
Photo 2300
Stovesbrake
Our neighbour's ground is full of yellow at the moment. The grass here only gets one cut a year so we have this yellow for a lot longer than most places.
Fingers crossed that this weather continues for at least another couple of days.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
stovesbrake
Cathy Donohoue
ace
I love this one.
June 30th, 2021
