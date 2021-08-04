Sign up
Photo 2333
Street Art
Street Art being undertaken to brighten up some of the darker corners of Commercial Street. Some of these things I like some I don't - this one falls into the like category.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
4th August 2021 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street art
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Delboy79
ace
Very original street
August 4th, 2021
