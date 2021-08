Arctic Skua

Now here is a bird that I don't see so much of these days. When I came to live in Shetland in 1980 I felt they were fairly common and didn't really need to comment to myself that there was an Arctic Skua. As time progressed I would say they are now becoming a rare sight. I only saw one last year and this year I've now seen two and that is in the space of a week.



This was chasing Arctic Terns around the bay and coming in to land (extra) before heading off for another chase.