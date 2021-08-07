Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2336
Lift-off
Good numbers of Turnstone have returned from their summer breeding grounds but expect a good few more over the next couple of months.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5352
photos
184
followers
49
following
640% complete
View this month »
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
Latest from all albums
1639
1007
2334
1640
1008
2335
1641
2336
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
7th August 2021 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
turnstone
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close