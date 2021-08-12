Previous
Leaving Lerwick Harbour by lifeat60degrees
Leaving Lerwick Harbour

First trip on the ferry off Shetland for 2 years and fist trip off since January last year.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Krista Marson ace
looks so quaint!
August 12th, 2021  
