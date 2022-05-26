Sign up
Photo 2630
Shelduck Family
Shelducks at Boddam tend to have a lot more chicks than four. Some predation probably happening. The parents were do a good job this morning with a male Mallard getting a particularly hard time for getting too close.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
shelduck
,
boddam
